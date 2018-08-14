By Brian Bull
A Blockbuster video store is seen on November 6, 2013 in Miami, Florida.
In the days before streaming video and mail-order movies, the blue and orange sign proclaiming a Blockbuster video was the draw for millions of Americans settling into their living rooms for weekend movies. But competition and technology have now rendered the once giant chain to just one U.S. store in Bend, Oregon. And its manager says they plan to stay open, even as the others have closed.

