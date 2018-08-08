Immigrants make up roughly 12 percent of the population in this country, but account for just 8.6 percent of heath care expenditures, according to a report in the International Journal of Health Services. Researchers at Harvard and Tufts universities combed through 18 years of studies on the subject, and found several reasons for the gap.
