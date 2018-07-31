As the Department of Commerce continues to grant and reject steel tariff exemption applications, we check back in with Sam Desai in South Plainfield, New Jersey, whose company makes parts for appliances. He shares his frustration with how objection comments can derail an exemption application. That frustration is also familiar to Kate Karol, counsel at a law firm in Detroit with a lot of clients in the auto industry waiting to hear about their exemption applications.
