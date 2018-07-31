By Kimberly Adams
July 31, 2018 | 9:19 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
The U.S. Secretary of State plans to visit Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia this week as part of the Trump administration’s increased focus on what they call the “Indo-Pacific region.” The U.S. plans to spend $113 million on new initiatives in the region.

