Retail across the country changes so fast its hard to keep up. There are always new ways to shop, and people want to spend their money. Retail sales were up in the month of June and gross domestic product surged in the second quarter.
But e-commerce giants like Amazon make it hard for big box stores and malls to survive. To see if there are any new ideas about keeping stores open in malls, we called Alana Ferko, on-site manager of the Butte Plaza Mall in Butte, Montana. It just so happens the main department store there will be closed by the end of August.
"The loss of every store is like we're suffering the death because there's not a lot of stand-up retail. We have a Walmart, but Kmart closed in June. So yeah, stand-up retail really is becoming tough placement."
