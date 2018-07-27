There's a lot of tariff talk swirling around these days, but let's remember what began this trade war: President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. Since those tariffs were announced in March, companies have filed more than 28,000 requests for exemptions from the Department of Commerce. As of this week, only 1,000 applications have been granted or denied. Max Daetwyler, a company that makes precision steel blades used in commercial printing, submitted a handful of them and was recently granted some exemptions. We talked with Walter Siegenthaler, executive vice president at Daetwyler.
Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO