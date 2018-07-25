By Danielle Prieur
July 25, 2018 | 7:52 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The American Association of Retired Persons estimates about three-quarters of people 45 and older want to stay in their homes as they age.  One way for them to do that is co-housing. It gives people the opportunity to live independently but in a community where they share some expenses and activities including chores. There are 165 communities registered with the nonprofit Cohousing Association of the United States and that number is expected to grow as the population ages. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.