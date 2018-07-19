Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/19/world/trade-showdown/dreaded-ending-tariff-exemption-process/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Todd Adams is vice president of Stainless Imports Inc., a small family-owned stainless steel manufacturer based in Florida. We had Adams on the show in early May. His company had applied for an exemption from tariffs on a specific product; the company had "combed the earth" to find a mill that could produce it and found one in China. Adams thought his company had a sure shot at the exemption since the product just isn't manufactured in the United States, but his application was recently denied by the Department of Commerce on the grounds that it was filled out incorrectly.

