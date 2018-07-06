Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/06/economy/even-strong-labor-market-workers-who-are-underemployed-still-looking-full-time/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One employment measure that still hasn’t fully rebounded from the Great Recession is underemployment — people working part-time because they can’t find full-time work. It’s still about 20 percent higher than it was in the mid-2000s. Businesses are offering a variety of work options to attract those employees … like work from home opportunities or temp hiring services. But will that be enough to get underemployed workers the full-time permanent jobs they’re seeking?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO