One employment measure that still hasn’t fully rebounded from the Great Recession is underemployment — people working part-time because they can’t find full-time work. It’s still about 20 percent higher than it was in the mid-2000s. Businesses are offering a variety of work options to attract those employees … like work from home opportunities or temp hiring services. But will that be enough to get underemployed workers the full-time permanent jobs they’re seeking?
