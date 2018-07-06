By Dan Boyce
Teslyne, a new startup in Denver, is banking on customers paying more than they would for Uber or Lyft for the chance to ride in an electric Tesla. Unlike with Uber or Lyft, the company owns the Teslas and though it interacts with riders through an app, Teslyne CEO Kyle Ewing says it is "more similar to a limousine company," than a rideshare service. The tiny startup, which only has five drivers, has been operating since the beginning of this year but Ewing says he hopes to expand to another state by the end of the year.  But how easy is it to start a business in a sector that's dominated by Uber and Lyft? Other ride app start-ups have tried... and failed. 

