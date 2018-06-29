By Aaron Schrank
June 29, 2018 | 5:58 PM
President Donald Trump is telling White House officials he wants to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization, according to news website Axios. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later dismissed those reports as an "exaggeration." Axios reported, citing an unnamed official, that the president had complained the WTO was designed by the rest of the world to "screw" the U.S. So how is the WTO really working for the U.S ?

