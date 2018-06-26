Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/26/business/coffee-bean-speeds-back-new-york-retail-real-estate-slows/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New York or LA? Headlines in recent years have been all about people leaving the Big Apple in droves, heading for SoCal. But sometimes the flow does ebb. Witness the announcement today from LA-based Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. It’s planning to open 100 new locations in New York City over the next decade. What’s behind the move?

