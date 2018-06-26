Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/26/business/big-tech-and-other-companies-decry-supreme-court-travel-ban-ruling/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As you’ve been hearing today, the Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Five, mostly Muslim-majority countries and two others now have their citizens blocked from entering the U.S., unless they’ve been granted a waiver. This is the third version of his travel ban, and has been in effect while the court examined the case. The Trump administration says this ban will help the security of the United States. Throughout the various versions of the travel ban, many businesses and industries, especially in tech, have vehemently disagreed. Their reaction today is unchanged.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO