That's what Kansas Senator Pat Roberts said to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross at Wednesday's Finance Committee hearing. He also asked if Ross would personally call one of his constituents, Mike Bergmeier, who works at a company that makes agricultural equipment in Hutchinson, Kansas. Ross promised to call Bergmeier and he kept that promise. We also gave Bergmeier a call to see what he had to say about steel tariff exemptions in the agriculture industry.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO