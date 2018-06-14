Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/14/world/ecb-end-stimulus-europes-economy-out-woods/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The European Central Bank announced today it is doing something the Federal Reserve has been doing for several years now: It's taking its foot off the gas pedal of the economy — in this case, the eurozone economy. Specifically, it's ending its practice of buying up bonds. So is the eurozone back on track?

