We avoided a government shutdown today, folks. President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, even after he said he’d veto the bill. Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Rachel Abrams of The New York Times join us to talk about this week’s business and economic news. After the budget talk, we switch gears to trade. Trump asked China to reduce the U.S. trade deficit by $100 billion. But perhaps he should be complaining about intellectual property violations instead. We discuss it.
We dodged another government shutdown
