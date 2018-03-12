Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/12/business/china-moves-tighten-control-internet/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In China, the internet is censored. You can't get access to Google, or Facebook or Twitter unless you have a workaround known as a virtual private network. VPN technology lets users jump over the so-called Great Firewall of China. But now those jumping days could be ending. By month's end, Beijing plans to block all VPN services not authorized by the government. And among others, the multinational business community from around the world is crying foul.

