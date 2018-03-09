Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/09/economy/troubled-economy-driving-north-korea-table/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Yesterday's surprise announcement that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with President Donald Trump for denuclearization talks raises a lot of questions. Most importantly: Why now? The Trump administration, along with the international community, has recently ratcheted up economic sanctions against North Korea. While it's clear those sanctions have done some damage to North Korea's economy, it's hard to know if that is what has pushed North Korea to the negotiating table.

