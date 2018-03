Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/01/economy/us-steel-and-aluminum-tariffs-could-draw-swift-retaliation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With the president's announcement of new aluminum and steel tariffs, the question is whether the U.S. is declaring a trade war. To be sure, we’re still waiting for the specifics, but it’s reported the president does not want to exempt any country – whether they're an ally or not. So how might they respond or retaliate? We’ve learned from past history that a whole lot of U.S. sectors could very well be in the cross-hairs.

