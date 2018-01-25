Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/25/economy/world-trade-moving-without-united-states-yeah-basically/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In an interview President Donald Trump did with CNBC on Thursday after getting to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, he said he prefers bilateral trade deals — the U.S. and one other country. But, he added, that he'd be open to bigger treaties, like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement that was created by the United States, then abandoned by Washington when Trump took office, only “if we did a substantially better deal.”

The catch is that the 11 Asia Pacific countries still in the TPP came to an agreement this week without the U.S.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talked to Ana Swanson from the New York Times about this.

