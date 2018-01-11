Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/11/business/why-wal-marts-employees-are-getting-raise-now/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If you work at Walmart, you might be getting a raise. The retailer announced today it will raise entry-level wages to $11 an hour next month. The announcement came as the company stands to benefit from the changes to the tax code passed into law in late 2017. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Abigail Wozniak, professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame, about why the raise is coming now and how it affects the labor force at large.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

