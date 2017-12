Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/27/economy/president-trump-turns-infrastructure-which-projects-will-be-funded/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Likely next up for President Trump’s new year agenda is tackling America’s infrastructure. But can lawmakers pull it together to fund improvements to our public works? And what exactly will be funded?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.