Low-income families with young children wouldn’t see a lot of benefit from the House or Senate tax overhauls, according to a new study from the left-leaning Tax Policy Center. It found the tax cut proposals tilt heavily toward middle- and upper-income families. That’s even if the final version of the tax overhaul increases the child tax credit. The Senate proposal for expansion of the child tax credit would expire after 2025.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.