This week, Republicans in the House released a new tax plan — more specifically, a potential rewrite of the American tax code. It's been in the works for a long time, and there's a lot written into the 429 page plan — tax cuts for corporations, fewer tax brackets, changes to tax deductions and credits.

Marketplace Weekend spoke with Marketplace senior correspondent Amy Scott about some of those changes to deductions and credits to get a better idea of how the new plan affects middle-income families.

