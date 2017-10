Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/25/business/how-restriction-class-action-lawsuits-affects-arbitration-industry/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A vote by the U.S. Senate last night allowing banks to keep using mandatory arbitration clauses in their contracts with consumers — rather than allowing class action lawsuits —essentially preserves the status quo. You might think that more fine print in more and more contracts would mean a lot more arbitration and a bonanza for the arbitration industry. But is that so?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.