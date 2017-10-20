Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week’s business and economic news. The Senate approved a budget deal on Thursday that is said to pave the way for tax reform. We break down what it means and what the next step is. Plus, the Trump administration has plenty of political hurdles to jump to get what it wants, so what’s the latest on NAFTA negotiations? Lastly, we discuss what’s at stake if President Donald Trump decides to replace Janet Yellen as head of the Federal Reserve.
The latest Senate budget deal is approved. Does tax reform come next?
