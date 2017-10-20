President Donald Trump (C), with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 5 in Washington, DC. - Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week’s business and economic news. The Senate approved a budget deal on Thursday that is said to pave the way for tax reform. We break down what it means and what the next step is. Plus, the Trump administration has plenty of political hurdles to jump to get what it wants, so what’s the latest on NAFTA negotiations? Lastly, we discuss what’s at stake if President Donald Trump decides to replace Janet Yellen as head of the Federal Reserve.