Hurricane Maria, which has devastated Puerto Rico and left hundreds of thousands without electricity, hit at a difficult time for the island. Reeling from recession, Puerto Rico is suffering from a “brain drain” as its labor market shrinks and professionals flee to the mainland to find jobs. An estimated 800,000 residents have left the island in the last decade. Will the devastation from the hurricane make it even harder for Puerto Rico to retain workers?

