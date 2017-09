Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/21/business/mobile-merger-greenlight-more-likely-now/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Sprint and T-Mobile have tried to merge before, but federal regulators nixed the plan. The business climate under Trump may smooth the way for a deal.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.