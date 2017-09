Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/18/economy/some-dreamers-495-renewal-daca-status-stretch-one-answer-crowdfunding/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

While the ultimate fate of DACA recipients remains unclear, thousands of young people are now rushing to renew their applications before the deadline in early October. However, the cost is $495, which may be reach for many people working low-wage jobs. One answer: crowdfunding.

