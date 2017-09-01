Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/01/health-care/budget-slashed-obamacare-sign-ads/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it would cut Obamacare advertising money by $90 million, a 90 percent overall cut. The money was meant to be used to encourage people to sign up for insurance coverage. To critics, this is just another sign the Trump Administration is trying to sabotage the law that helps millions buy government-subsidized insurance. But in its announcement yesterday, HHS officials said the ads haven't done enough to spur enrollment.

