Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/28/economy/should-local-police-departments-have-sophisticated-military-gear/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump used an executive order today to reverse a high-profile policy on policing that was put in place by former President Barack Obama. Specifically, Trump lifted restrictions on the 1033 program, which allowed state and local police departments to get surplus military gear at minimal cost. This includes sophisticated and powerful gear like armored vehicles, grenade launchers and high-powered weapons. Obama put the restrictions in place after local police deployed some of the equipment during protests in Ferguson, Missouri. Critics of the program said that most police departments don’t face severe enough crime to need such sophisticated gear and that militarized police create another barrier to community policing efforts.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.