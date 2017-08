Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/07/economy/federal-government-under-trump-has-11000-less-workers-although-may-not-be-design/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We’re at the 200-day mark of Donald Trump’s presidency. One policy goal that seems to have been achieved so far: cutting the size of the federal workforce. The July jobs report found that the Trump administration has shed almost 11,000 workers since January. In comparison, President Obama added 60,000 new federal employees in his first 6 months in office. What does this number mean?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.