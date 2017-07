Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/26/business/how-smart-backpacks-and-other-tech-advances-are-reviving-textile-industry/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After decades of losing ground to overseas manufacturers using cheap labor, the U.S. textile industry is showing signs of revival. The resurgence is fueled in part by increased R&D into advanced fabrics — like fire-retardant material and smart garments filled with high-tech sensors. It's meant a growing number of textile industry jobs — but jobs that are pretty different from those that came before.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.