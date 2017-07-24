Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/24/economy/us-economy-gets-downgrade/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The International Monetary Fund on Monday downgraded its estimate of U.S. growth prospects. Only three months ago, the world financial body said it thought U.S. gross domestic product would grow by 2.3 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year. Now, it’s lowered its estimates to 2.1 percent. That’s bad news for the economy and the Trump administration, which has been using a growth rate of more like 3 percent in its budget and legislative proposals. Here’s why U.S. growth may be slowing.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.