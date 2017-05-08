Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/08/economy/what-eb-5-visas-jared-kushner-s-company-touted-china-are-supposed-do/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The family of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was in the news over the weekend. The reports said Kushner's sister was in China drumming up investment for a Kushner family project in New Jersey. Chinese investors were apparently told they could get a U.S. visa if they ponied up $500,000. The EB-5 visa is meant for foreigners who invest in projects that create jobs for rural America or urban neighborhoods with high unemployment. But it’s also been used to fund projects in Manhattan or other decidedly non-blighted areas.

