Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/03/business/critics-say-gop-measure-allows-employers-skirt-overtime-pay/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed a bill that would allow employers to give workers paid time off instead of the time and a half normally paid as overtime. The legislation, called the “Working Families Flexibility Act,” is being touted by the GOP as way to provide more options for workers. Opponents of the bill say the move is more about providing flexibility for employers rather than workers, setting the table for a showdown in the Senate.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.