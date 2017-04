Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/19/your-money/new-york-mayor-expected-pass-ban-inquiries-wage-history/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The New York City Council recently approved legislation aimed at addressing pay inequity. The city's private employers will no longer be allowed to ask job candidates about their current or past wages. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bill into law, adding New York to a growing list of cities and states outlawing employer inquiries on past pay.

