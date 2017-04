Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/14/business/its-battle-amazon-walmart-offers-discounts-ordering-online-and-picking-store/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mega-retailer Wal-Mart is rolling out discounts for shoppers who order items online and then agree to pick them up at the store. The move is the latest play by Wal-Mart in its battle with Amazon in the e-commerce sector. But is a discount a substitute for the convenience of having stuff delivered right to your door?

