Ismael Tubens of the AARP teaches a group of senior citizens how to zoom in on an Android phone. - Courtesy AARP

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/30/tech/older-generation-want-know-more-about-smartphones/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Do you remember how weird it felt going from clicking physical keys on your phone to the seamless swiping of a touch screen? One group is trying to make it as easy as possible for older people to not only understand their smartphones, but enjoy the possibilities these phones can give them. The AARP is a nonprofit, social welfare organization that teaches a range of classes for seniors who want to learn about technology. One of the classes on offer is an introduction to Android smartphones, taught by Ismael Tubens.

“I feel like the older the person is, the more they feel like they need permission to press a button, like I’ll say, 'Hey, this is the button you need to press,' and they’ll say, 'Do I press it?,” Tubens said. “And I have to give them permission and say, 'Yes, press the button,' and then they'll press.”

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.