Following the collapse of the House GOP health plan, President Trump and congressional Republicans say they will now pivot to tax reform. But they have got some serious heavy lifting to do before they get there. The appropriations bill passed last November expires at the end of April. With Republicans divided, the GOP may now have to rely on Democratic votes to pass a funding package, and that, to put it lightly, will be difficult. Convincing emboldened Democrats to back the president's spending cuts will be a hard deal to broker.

