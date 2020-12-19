How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How We Survive: Adapting to climate change
Dec 19, 2020

How We Survive: Adapting to climate change

Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. We explore the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.

Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt, but what does that look like? This one-hour special from “Marketplace Tech” explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the impacts of climate change. The time of complete prevention has passed, and we must turn toward adaptation.

Click here for a transcript of Part 1 on the changing climate mindset.

Click here for a transcript of Part 2 on drought and fire.

Click here for a transcript of Part 3 on battery technology and green finance.

“How We Survive: Adapting to Climate Change” was edited by Michael Lipkin and produced by Stephanie Hughes with help from Jesús Alvarado and Rose Conlon. Scoring and engineering by Robyn Edgar and Ben Tolliday. Original music composed by Ben Tolliday.

The team

Molly Wood Host
Michael Lipkin Senior Producer
Stephanie Hughes Producer
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer
