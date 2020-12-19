How We Survive: Adapting to climate change
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt, but what does that look like? This one-hour special from “Marketplace Tech” explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the impacts of climate change. The time of complete prevention has passed, and we must turn toward adaptation.
Click here for a transcript of Part 1 on the changing climate mindset.
Click here for a transcript of Part 2 on drought and fire.
Click here for a transcript of Part 3 on battery technology and green finance.
“How We Survive: Adapting to Climate Change” was edited by Michael Lipkin and produced by Stephanie Hughes with help from Jesús Alvarado and Rose Conlon. Scoring and engineering by Robyn Edgar and Ben Tolliday. Original music composed by Ben Tolliday.
