How to deal with misinformation about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
FBI officials are still looking into what motivated the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday.
As of this episode, investigators have yet to publicly share any conclusions about his reasons for the attack, which killed a rally attendee and injured the former president and two others.
But the lack of information didn’t stop misinformation from flooding online channels.
Marketplace’s senior Washington correspondent, Kimberly Adams, speaks with Molly Dwyer, director of insights at PeakMetrics, and Lisa Fazio, associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University, about the false narratives surrounding the shooting and how to separate fact from fiction in the aftermath of a violent event.
This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.
More on everything we talked about
Social Media Analysis of the Reaction to the Assassination Attempt on Trump from PeakMetrics
Fact Focus: A look at false claims around the assassination attempt on former President Trump from The Associated Press
We fact-checked some of the rumors spreading online about the Trump assassination attempt from Reuters
What to do when combating misinformation gets personal from “Marketplace Tech”
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.