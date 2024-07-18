Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

How to deal with misinformation about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Jul 18, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

How to deal with misinformation about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Molly Dwyer of PeakMetrics and Lisa Fazio of Vanderbilt University share their insights about the false narratives surrounding the shooting in this special episode of "Decoding Democracy."

FBI officials are still looking into what motivated the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

As of this episode, investigators have yet to publicly share any conclusions about his reasons for the attack, which killed a rally attendee and injured the former president and two others.

But the lack of information didn’t stop misinformation from flooding online channels.

Marketplace’s senior Washington correspondent, Kimberly Adams, speaks with Molly Dwyer, director of insights at PeakMetrics, and Lisa Fazio, associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University, about the false narratives surrounding the shooting and how to separate fact from fiction in the aftermath of a violent event.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

Social Media Analysis of the Reaction to the Assassination Attempt on Trump from PeakMetrics

Fact Focus: A look at false claims around the assassination attempt on former President Trump from The Associated Press

We fact-checked some of the rumors spreading online about the Trump assassination attempt from Reuters

What to do when combating misinformation gets personal from “Marketplace Tech”

