What to do when combating misinformation gets personal

When it comes to combating election-related misinformation online, sometimes the real world is the best place to start. Research shows that people are more likely to change their point of view about something if they’re approached by a person they care about, especially if that person is someone they usually agree with.

Although talking to members of our circles about mis- and disinformation is important and effective, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy.

On this week’s installment of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy,” Lily Jamali and senior Washington correspondent Kimberly Adams discuss the personal side of misinformation, take questions from colleagues and hear from experts about talking with loved ones about this sometimes sensitive topic.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

