What to do when combating misinformation gets personal
May 28, 2024
Lily Jamali, Kimberly Adams, and Rosie Hughes

What to do when combating misinformation gets personal

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Marketplace’s Lily Jamali and Kimberly Adams discuss the do's and don’ts of talking to friends and family about election-related misinformation.

When it comes to combating election-related misinformation online, sometimes the real world is the best place to start. Research shows that people are more likely to change their point of view about something if they’re approached by a person they care about, especially if that person is someone they usually agree with.

Although talking to members of our circles about mis- and disinformation is important and effective, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy.

On this week’s installment of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy,” Lily Jamali and senior Washington correspondent Kimberly Adams discuss the personal side of misinformation, take questions from colleagues and hear from experts about talking with loved ones about this sometimes sensitive topic.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

Misinformation is eroding the public’s confidence in democracy” from The Brookings Institution

How to Have Productive Conversations About Election Misinformation” from Wired

9 ways to debunk false claims made by friends and family” from The Washington Post

How to avoid falling for misinformation, AI images on social media” from The Washington Post

Study: False news spreads faster than the truth from Science magazine

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

