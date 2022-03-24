The not-so-easy thing about taming inflation
A week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, some of us still have questions. Like, why did the stock market respond so positively? And how is making money more expensive really going to slow inflation? Plus, non-fungible tokens and disinformation, and who really owns the data collected by smart vehicles?
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Why is the Federal Reserve raising interest rates if supply chain issues are fueling inflation? from Marketplace
- Your questions about cryptocurrency answered from Marketplace
- Blockchain can help combat threat of deepfakes. Here’s how from the World Economic Forum
- Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now? from Fortune
- Who owns your connected car data and how is it used? from Tech Monitor
- John Deere unveiled an autonomous tractor. Will farmers dig it? from Marketplace
