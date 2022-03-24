Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our March fundraiser ends at midnight! Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The not-so-easy thing about taming inflation
Mar 23, 2022
Episode 626

The not-so-easy thing about taming inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we all need to get smarter about blockchain.

A week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, some of us still have questions. Like, why did the stock market respond so positively? And how is making money more expensive really going to slow inflation? Plus, non-fungible tokens and disinformation, and who really owns the data collected by smart vehicles?

And thank you! We’ve already hit our goal of $100,000 for this fundraising drive. We couldn’t have done it without you! Your support means we’ll be able to continue the journalism we do every day. There’s still time to give if you haven’t already — and to get one of those Marketplace pen sets!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PDT
16:47
4:12 PM PDT
26:31
1:52 PM PDT
1:50
7:21 AM PDT
9:23
2:27 AM PDT
7:25
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
COVID-19
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine