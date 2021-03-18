Where does the money for stimulus checks come from?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Stimulus payments are hitting bank accounts all over the country. Before they go out and spend that stimmy, one listener is wondering where the money for those $1,400 checks came from. We’ll explain, plus talk about the inflationary implications. Plus: a crash course on Big Tech antitrust and leprechaun traps.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. bond auction will test if yields are high enough to attract buyers” from Marketplace
- “If Google’s a monopoly, who is harmed by its market power?” from the Associated Press
- “Who is Google’s market power hurting?” from The Verge
- “Life after the vaccine in Israel” from The Daily
- “How to make a leprechaun trap for St. Patrick’s Day” from IrishCentral
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match