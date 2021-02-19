The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

What’s going on in Texas is a humanitarian crisis
Feb 18, 2021

Plus, what it takes for a woman to be promoted to general and the Mars rover Perseverance.

Like other people today, we’ve spent some time watching this story about Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, whose trip to Cancún, Mexico, was scuttled, but don’t take your eye off the ball. Today, we’ll talk about the crisis brought on by cold weather and infrastructure failures in Texas. Plus, what it takes for a woman to be promoted to general and the Mars rover Perseverance.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us live on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

