Let’s talk about ‘share of stomach’
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Almost two years into COVID-19, there are some parts of the pandemic that don’t seem to be going away. Yes, variants. But also the way we spend our money. We’ll talk about why grocery stores are still capturing the majority share of stomach and what that means in the days of omicron. Plus, a successful spacewalk, and we nerd out over today’s date.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants as We Battle COVID-19 this Winter” from the White House
- “Covid vaccines: WTO chief very concerned about unequal distribution” from CNBC
- “Kroger lifts profit, sales forecast on sustained grocery demand” from Reuters
- “NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk postponed due to debris risk” from CNN
- Kimberly’s space junk series Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3
- “Today’s date is rare: it reads the same forward, backward and upside down” from the Detroit Free Press
Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.