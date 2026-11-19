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Nov 19, 2026
The toll of unpaid caregiving
This morning: new data on the caregiving crisis and the many ways it's affecting the economy.
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The Team
Kimberly Adams
Host
Meredith Garretson Morbey
Supervising Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder
Senior Producer
Ariana Rosas
Producer
Tamar Faggen
Assistant Producer
Emma Condon
Assistant Producer
Dylan Miettinen
Digital Producer
Brian Allison
Audio Engineer
David Schreck
Audio Engineer
Sam Keenan
Audio Engineer