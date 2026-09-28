Nvidia's record-breaking stock buyback

The chipmaker is flush with cash from the data center boom, and is giving back to its shareholders. Plus: the holiday spending season, the volunteer firefighter shortage, and the return of malls.
Last month's jobs report showed the economy added more than 162,000 jobs in August, up from just 21,000 in July and 31,000 in June. Was that more than just a blip?
Companies that used to be flush with cash are now borrowing to buy more from the chipmaker.
National leaders point to recruitment issues and economic constraints. More flexible training schedules and financial incentives seem to help.
People plan for retirement their whole lives through 401(k)s and savings. But not everyone gets to choose when they leave the workforce.
Adobe forecasts U.S. online holiday spending will hit a record $275 billion this season — up 6.7% from 2025 — but the energy crisis is complicating the picture for retailers.
During the pandemic, America’s malls were left empty and struggling to survive as visitors dwindled. But six years later, they have given themselves a facelift and are luring customers back.