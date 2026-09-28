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Sep 28, 2026

Nvidia's record-breaking stock buyback

The chipmaker is flush with cash from the data center boom, and is giving back to its shareholders. Plus: the holiday spending season, the volunteer firefighter shortage, and the return of malls.

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Nvidia's record-breaking stock buyback
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Nvidia's record-breaking stock buyback