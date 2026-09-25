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Sep 25, 2026

High interest rates could balloon the national debt

The Congressional Budget Office calculated the effects of long-term elevated borrowing costs in a recent report. Plus: Trump-Xi summit, soil conservation, and a private equity climate scorecard.

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High interest rates could balloon the national debt
Derek White/Getty Images for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation

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