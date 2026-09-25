High interest rates could balloon the national debt

The Congressional Budget Office calculated the effects of long-term elevated borrowing costs in a recent report. Plus: Trump-Xi summit, soil conservation, and a private equity climate scorecard.
What came out of the Trump-Xi summit this week? And could 6% be the new 5% threshold in the bond market?
When interest rates rise, everyone — including the federal government — pays more to borrow. What does that mean for the economy in the long term?
The Natural Resources Conservation Service lost nearly a quarter of its staff nationwide in 2025. Many were local experts that help farmers with soil and water conservation efforts.
Amanda Mendoza, the lead researcher on the Private Equity Climate Risks Scorecard, explains its purpose and importance to American consumers.